American Express Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

American Express Company AXP is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on April 19, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share, up from $2.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. American Express is projected to report quarterly revenue of $15.79 billion, compared to $13.05 billion in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CLEAR recently extended its partnership with American Express to deliver premium value to members and enhance airport experience.

American Express shares fell 0.1% to close at $217.50 on Thursday.

HSBC analyst Saul Martinez maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $232 to $239 on April 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $220 to $250 on April 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

UBS analyst Eric Wasserstrom maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $188 to $206 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Underperform and raised the price target from $157 to $159 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Baird analyst David George downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $190 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

