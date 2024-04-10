Fastenal Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Fastenal Company FAST is scheduled to release earnings results for its first quarter (Q1), before the opening bell on April 11, 2024.

Analysts expect the Winona, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. Fastenal is projected to post revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.86 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 18, Fastenal reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Fastenal shares rose 0.01% to close at $75.90 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $85 on March 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $74 to $77 on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $59 on Sept. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $54 to $53 on Jan. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

