Constellation Brands Gears Up For Q3 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ is projected to release financial results for its third quarter ended Nov. 30, 2023, before the opening bell on Jan. 5, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.83 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.55 billion for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Constellation Brands, during November, announced additional $2 billion share repurchase authorization.

Constellation Brands shares gained 0.5% to close at $242.53 on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $294 to $280 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

