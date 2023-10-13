$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,500 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read

Trade Desk TTD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.02%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTD: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,496.33 today based on a price of $80.47 for TTD at the time of writing.

Trade Desk's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsDividendsBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved