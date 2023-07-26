Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Autodesk 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Autodesk ADSK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.12%. Currently, Autodesk has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADSK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $28,366.67 today based on a price of $212.75 for ADSK at the time of writing.

Autodesk's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

