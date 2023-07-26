$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 26, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.17%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion.

Buying $100 In A: If an investor had bought $100 of A stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $578.26 today based on a price of $124.50 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsDividendsBZI-POD
View More Top Stories

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved