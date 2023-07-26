$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.17%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion.

Buying $100 In A: If an investor had bought $100 of A stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $578.26 today based on a price of $124.50 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

