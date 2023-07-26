Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Synopsys Stock In The Last 10 Years

July 26, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read

Synopsys SNPS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.53%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion.

Buying $100 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $100 of SNPS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,242.81 today based on a price of $452.63 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

