Earnings Outlook For Spok Holdings

Spok Holdings SPOK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-07-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Spok Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Spok Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spok Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.18 EPS Actual 0.15 0.12 0.15 0.1 Price Change % 3.27% 0.0% 2.02% 0.78%

Stock Performance

Shares of Spok Holdings were trading at $11.3 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Spok Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.