If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Republic Servs RSG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.97%. Currently, Republic Servs has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion.

Buying $100 In RSG: If an investor had bought $100 of RSG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $480.46 today based on a price of $154.13 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Servs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.