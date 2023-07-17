Here's How Much $100 Invested In TransDigm Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TransDigm Gr TDG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.3%. Currently, TransDigm Gr has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion.

Buying $100 In TDG: If an investor had bought $100 of TDG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,662.24 today based on a price of $890.77 for TDG at the time of writing.

TransDigm Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

