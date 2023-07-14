$100 Invested In NetEase 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

NetEase NTES has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.03%. Currently, NetEase has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion.

Buying $100 In NTES: If an investor had bought $100 of NTES stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $803.51 today based on a price of $105.34 for NTES at the time of writing.

NetEase's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

