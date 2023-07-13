$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read

Hershey HSY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.65%. Currently, Hershey has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion.

Buying $100 In HSY: If an investor had bought $100 of HSY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $684.60 today based on a price of $238.44 for HSY at the time of writing.

Hershey's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsDividendsBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved