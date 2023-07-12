Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Water Works Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read

American Water Works AWK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.27%. Currently, American Water Works has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In AWK: If an investor had bought $1000 of AWK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,512.11 today based on a price of $145.74 for AWK at the time of writing.

American Water Works's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsDividendsBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved