Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Union Pacific Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2023 3:30 PM | 1 min read

Union Pacific UNP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.21%. Currently, Union Pacific has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In UNP: If an investor had bought $1000 of UNP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,931.12 today based on a price of $206.69 for UNP at the time of writing.

Union Pacific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

