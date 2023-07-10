Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Stryker 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Stryker SYK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.0%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In SYK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SYK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,024.46 today based on a price of $295.30 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

