Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dollar Tree Stock In The Last 20 Years

Dollar Tree DLTR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion.

Buying $100 In DLTR: If an investor had bought $100 of DLTR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,217.13 today based on a price of $143.54 for DLTR at the time of writing.

Dollar Tree's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.