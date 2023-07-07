Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points; Prestige Wealth Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.09% to 33,953.96 while the NASDAQ rose 0.73% to 13,779. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.45% to 4,431.26.

Energy shares rose by 2.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June versus a revised gain of 306,000 jobs in May, recording the lowest reading since Dec. 2020. Analysts were expecting for a gain of 225,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June from 3.7% in May, in-line with market estimates.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4% to $33.58 in June, above market expectations for a 0.3% growth.

Prestige Wealth Inc. PWM shares shot up 200% to $15.00. Prestige Wealth launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per ordinary share on Thursday.

shares shot up 200% to $15.00. Prestige Wealth launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per ordinary share on Thursday. Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR got a boost, shooting 143% to $5.08 after the company signed a $270 million contract with the Government of Egypt to implement a Smart Government Security Convergence solution.

got a boost, shooting 143% to $5.08 after the company signed a $270 million contract with the Government of Egypt to implement a Smart Government Security Convergence solution. Near Intelligence, Inc. NIR shares were also up, gaining 51% to $1.80. Benchmark initiated coverage on Near Intelligence with a Speculative Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI shares dropped 16% to $0.1128 after the company announced it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq following its Chapter 11 filing.

shares dropped 16% to $0.1128 after the company announced it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq following its Chapter 11 filing. Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI were down 7% to $13.26. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its annual profit outlook.

were down 7% to $13.26. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its annual profit outlook. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II EDTX was down, falling 20% to $18.25 after gaining over 93% on Thursday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $73.28 while gold traded up 0.9% at $1,933.40.

Silver traded up 1.7% to $23.285 on Friday while copper rose 1.4% to $3.7860.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.10%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.32% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index declined 0.39% The German DAX gained 0.48% French CAC 40 climbed 0.42% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.99%.

French current account deficit shrank to EUR 0.7 billion in May versus a revised EUR 1.7 billion in the prior month, while trade deficit narrowed to EUR 8.4 billion from EUR 10.6 billion. Industrial production in Germany dropped by 0.2% month-over-month during May.

The Halifax house price index dropped by 2.6% year-over-year in June, recording the largest decline since June 2011.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 1.17%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.90%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.28%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.7%.

Foreign exchange reserves in Hong Kong fell to $417.3 billion in June from $421 billion in the prior month, while China's foreign exchange reserves increased to $3.193 trillion at the end of June 2023 from $3.177 trillion in the earlier month.

The index of leading economic indicators in Japan rose to 109.5 in May from 108.1a month ago, while index of coincident economic indicators declined to 113.8 in May from 114.2. Household spending in Japan dropped by 4.0% year-over-year in May, while average cash earnings rose by 2.5% year-over-year in May.

U.S. natural-gas supplies increased 72 billion cubic feet last week, the EIA said.

COVID-19 Update

