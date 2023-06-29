$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $62,000 Today

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 15.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.63%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In WST: If an investor had bought $1000 of WST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $61,598.36 today based on a price of $374.98 for WST at the time of writing.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

