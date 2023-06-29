Simply Good Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights

Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $8.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.40 0.28 0.35 EPS Actual 0.32 0.42 0.36 0.44 Revenue Estimate 293.55M 300.57M 262.53M 294.11M Revenue Actual 296.58M 300.88M 274.16M 316.53M

To track all earnings releases for Simply Good Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.