Rite Aid: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.73 versus an estimate of $-1.46.

Revenue was down $362.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 7.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.31 -0.55 -0.7 EPS Actual -1.24 -0.14 -0.63 -0.6 Revenue Estimate 5.67B 5.94B 5.77B 5.75B Revenue Actual 6.09B 6.08B 5.90B 6.01B

