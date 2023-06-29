Lindsay: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2023 7:00 AM | 1 min read

Lindsay LNN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

Lindsay missed estimated earnings by 28.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $2.15.

Revenue was down $49.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022
EPS Estimate 1.53 1.18 1.43 1.60
EPS Actual 1.63 1.65 1.62 2.28
Revenue Estimate 188.27M 176.43M 180.90M 188.95M
Revenue Actual 166.24M 176.16M 190.20M 214.26M

