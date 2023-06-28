H.B. Fuller: Q2 Earnings Insights

H.B. Fuller FUL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H.B. Fuller missed estimated earnings by 10.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was down $95.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H.B. Fuller's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.59 1.24 1.05 1.07 EPS Actual 0.55 1.04 1.06 1.11 Revenue Estimate 825.42M 1.01B 945.72M 966.38M Revenue Actual 809.18M 958.21M 941.23M 993.26M

To track all earnings releases for H.B. Fuller visit their earnings calendar here.

