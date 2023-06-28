Recap: Concentrix Q2 Earnings

Concentrix CNXC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Concentrix beat estimated earnings by 6.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.52.

Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Concentrix's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 2.59 3.33 2.97 2.84 EPS Actual 2.56 3.01 2.95 2.93 Revenue Estimate 1.63B 1.68B 1.59B 1.58B Revenue Actual 1.64B 1.64B 1.58B 1.57B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.