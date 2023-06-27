Recap: Novagold Resources Q2 Earnings

Novagold Resources NG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novagold Resources missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.94% drop in the share price the next day.

