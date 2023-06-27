Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Hershey Stock In The Last 5 Years

Hershey HSY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.0%. Currently, Hershey has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In HSY: If an investor had bought $1000 of HSY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,791.92 today based on a price of $259.76 for HSY at the time of writing.

Hershey's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

