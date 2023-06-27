Recap: Manchester United Q3 Earnings

Manchester United MANU reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manchester United missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $1.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.02% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.