Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Air Products & Chemicals Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2023 5:32 PM | 1 min read

Air Products & Chemicals APD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.81%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion.

Buying $100 In APD: If an investor had bought $100 of APD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $322.10 today based on a price of $286.26 for APD at the time of writing.

Air Products & Chemicals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

