$100 Invested In Abbott Laboratories 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Abbott Laboratories ABT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.82%. Currently, Abbott Laboratories has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion.
Buying $100 In ABT: If an investor had bought $100 of ABT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $303.51 today based on a price of $108.05 for ABT at the time of writing.
Abbott Laboratories's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
