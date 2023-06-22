GMS: Q4 Earnings Insights

GMS GMS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GMS beat estimated earnings by 11.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $1.89.

Revenue was up $15.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GMS's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 1.86 2.34 2.25 1.88
EPS Actual 1.85 2.79 2.43 2.09
Revenue Estimate 1.21B 1.36B 1.35B 1.26B
Revenue Actual 1.24B 1.43B 1.36B 1.29B

To track all earnings releases for GMS visit their earnings calendar here.

