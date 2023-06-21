Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fortinet 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fortinet FTNT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.41%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion.

Buying $100 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $100 of FTNT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $572.36 today based on a price of $71.11 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.