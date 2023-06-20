Recap: Smart Share Glb Q1 Earnings

Smart Share Glb EM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smart Share Glb beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $3.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

