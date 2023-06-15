Recap: Cognyte Software Q1 Earnings

Cognyte Software CGNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cognyte Software missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $13.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cognyte Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.20 -0.17 0.10 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.25 -0.04 -0.79 Revenue Estimate 66.80M 78.93M 92.49M 112.60M Revenue Actual 73.57M 71.50M 81.35M 86.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.