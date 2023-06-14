Anterix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Anterix ATEX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 07:11 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anterix beat estimated earnings by 7.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was up $273 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.73 -0.67 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.56 -0.71 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 900K 1.27M 170K 400K Revenue Actual 578K 398K 335K 335K

