Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Constellation Brands Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 12, 2023 5:31 PM | 1 min read

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.61%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In STZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of STZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,669.34 today based on a price of $244.44 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

