Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning STMicroelectronics Stock In The Last 15 Years

STMicroelectronics STM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.94%. Currently, STMicroelectronics has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In STM: If an investor had bought $1000 of STM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,181.59 today based on a price of $49.05 for STM at the time of writing.

STMicroelectronics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

