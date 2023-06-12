Recap: Bit Digital Q1 Earnings

Bit Digital BTBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 04:29 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bit Digital beat estimated earnings by 107.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $309 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bit Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.06 0.01 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 0 0.04 Revenue Estimate 7.90M 16.00M 14.30M 8.90M Revenue Actual 7.78M 9.13M 6.82M 8.57M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.