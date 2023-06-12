Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MSCI Stock In The Last 5 Years

MSCI MSCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.41%. Currently, MSCI has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,753.77 today based on a price of $474.64 for MSCI at the time of writing.

MSCI's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

