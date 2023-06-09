If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $800 Today

Fomento Economico FMX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.74%. Currently, Fomento Economico has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion.

Buying $100 In FMX: If an investor had bought $100 of FMX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $767.04 today based on a price of $107.39 for FMX at the time of writing.

