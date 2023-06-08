Recap: Graham Q4 Earnings

Graham GHM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graham missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graham's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.10 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.08 0.03 0.12 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 30.00M 37.00M 35.00M 38.00M Revenue Actual 39.87M 38.14M 36.08M 39.74M

To track all earnings releases for Graham visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.