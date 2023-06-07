If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

Air Products & Chemicals APD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.26%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion.

Buying $100 In APD: If an investor had bought $100 of APD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $717.77 today based on a price of $282.42 for APD at the time of writing.

Air Products & Chemicals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.