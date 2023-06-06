Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 16.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.24.

Revenue was up $146.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.04 1.07 1.16 EPS Actual 0.80 0.04 0.64 1.35 Revenue Estimate 541.39M 473.62M 432.91M 440.84M Revenue Actual 563.76M 481.21M 468.36M 451.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.