Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 16.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.24.
Revenue was up $146.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.04
|1.07
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.04
|0.64
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|541.39M
|473.62M
|432.91M
|440.84M
|Revenue Actual
|563.76M
|481.21M
|468.36M
|451.10M
To track all earnings releases for Dave & Buster's Enter visit their earnings calendar here.
