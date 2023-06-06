Recap: Core & Main Q1 Earnings

Core & Main CNM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Core & Main beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.57
|0.47
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.65
|0.67
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.71B
|1.63B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|1.37B
|1.82B
|1.86B
|1.60B
To track all earnings releases for Core & Main visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
