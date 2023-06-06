Recap: Core & Main Q1 Earnings

Core & Main CNM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Core & Main beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.57 0.47 0.35 EPS Actual 0.31 0.65 0.67 0.50 Revenue Estimate 1.38B 1.71B 1.63B 1.40B Revenue Actual 1.37B 1.82B 1.86B 1.60B

