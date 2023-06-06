Ciena: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ciena CIEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ciena beat estimated earnings by 21.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $183.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 2.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.08 0.33 0.54 EPS Actual 0.64 0.61 0.33 0.50 Revenue Estimate 959.40M 849.88M 904.66M 950.83M Revenue Actual 1.06B 971.01M 867.98M 949.23M

To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.