Recap: ABM Indus Q2 Earnings

ABM Indus ABM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 06:58 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.88 0.90 0.84 EPS Actual 0.79 0.89 0.94 0.89 Revenue Estimate 2.02B 1.96B 1.91B 1.88B Revenue Actual 1.99B 2.01B 1.96B 1.90B

