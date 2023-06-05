If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,800 Today

DexCom DXCM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.76%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion.

Buying $100 In DXCM: If an investor had bought $100 of DXCM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,830.68 today based on a price of $124.66 for DXCM at the time of writing.

DexCom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.