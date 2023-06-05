Recap: JOANN Q1 Earnings

JOANN JOAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JOANN missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was down $19.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 13.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JOANN's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.23 -0.60 0.10 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 -0.75 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 681.39M 571.75M 451.62M 518.40M Revenue Actual 692.80M 562.80M 463.30M 498.00M

To track all earnings releases for JOANN visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.