$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

WEC Energy Group WEC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.01%. Currently, WEC Energy Group has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion.

Buying $100 In WEC: If an investor had bought $100 of WEC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $363.07 today based on a price of $86.90 for WEC at the time of writing.

WEC Energy Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

