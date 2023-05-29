$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Veeva Sys VEEV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.7%. Currently, Veeva Sys has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion.

Buying $100 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $100 of VEEV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.85 today based on a price of $165.48 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Sys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

