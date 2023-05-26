Recap: Tessco Technologies Q4 Earnings

Tessco Technologies TESS reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tessco Technologies missed estimated earnings by 22.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tessco Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.13 -0.13 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.05 0.13 -0.06 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 114.57M 113.19M 107.57M 99.85M Revenue Actual 114.88M 120.51M 112.16M 101.59M

To track all earnings releases for Tessco Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.