Silvercorp Metals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Silvercorp Metals SVM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silvercorp Metals reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $7.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silvercorp Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.03
|0.08
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.04
|0.08
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|56.35M
|49.53M
|61.90M
|39.60M
|Revenue Actual
|58.65M
|51.74M
|63.59M
|41.59M
To track all earnings releases for Silvercorp Metals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps