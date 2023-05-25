Silvercorp Metals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Silvercorp Metals SVM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silvercorp Metals reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $7.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvercorp Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.03 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 0.08 0.05 Revenue Estimate 56.35M 49.53M 61.90M 39.60M Revenue Actual 58.65M 51.74M 63.59M 41.59M

